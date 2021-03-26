How Did You Come About Your Nairaland Moniker?

Just like nicknames, I’m sure your Nairaland monicker was informed by something that had an impression on you. Well, except for those who ban has made them run out of ideas of a name to choose. Lol.

So let me start with my own…

I got Penguin from a movie I watched, Gotham. Penguin’s real name in the movie was Oswald Cobblepot but people called him Penguin because of his hair; and his looks maybe.

He didn’t like the name at first and would always retort if called by the name. But with time it grew on him and he started to address himself by the name.

His character was that of a downtown guy trying to survive. He did a lot of shits. But these are shits he had no option than to do them if he must survive.

I saw me in him. Well, not like I do shits. But I saw in him a young man that wants to survive no matter what life throws at him.

At a time, Fish, his female boss then, broke his leg and he started to walk funny but he continued to hustle and to work himself up the ladder of the society.

Penguin was my favorite character in Gotham. That’s why I chose the name.

So how did you come about yours?