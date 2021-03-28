How does a person know that he or she has the heavenly calling? The answer is clearly seen in the apostle Paul’s words to those in Rome who were “called to be holy ones”

Roman’s 8:15,16 says; “15 For you did not receive a spirit of slavery causing fear again, but you received a spirit of adoption as sons, by which spirit we cry out: “Abba, Father!”, 16 The spirit itself bears witness with our spirit that we are God’s children”

Romans 1:7 says To all those who are in Rome as God’s beloved ones, called to be holy ones: May you have undeserved kindness and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

So by means of his holy spirit, God makes it clear to anointed ones that they have this heavenly calling. Jehovah leaves no doubt whatsoever in the minds and hearts of those who receive his invitation to go to heaven. (1 John 2:20) Anointed Christians do not need anyone to confirm that they are anointed.