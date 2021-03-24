How Rapper, Rick Ross Passed Out During Sex & His Girl Thought He Was Dead

Rick Ross Narrates How He Passed Out During Sex And The Girl Thought He Was Dead (Video)

Rick Ross has narrated the effect Codeine addiction had on him, IgbereTV reports.

The rapper revealed that he was addicted to Lean (a concoction of cough syrup, soda, hard candy, and, in some cases, alcohol) and it started affecting the quality of his life.

He explained that he started becoming unconscious at the red light and at other inconvenient times and places.

He added that he once passed out while having sex and the girl cried because she thought he died.

“I was having sex before and I woke up and the girl just next to me (while imitating the girl’s crying voice)” Rick Ross said.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATjtFPjJEpI

