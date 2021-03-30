How To Get Employed Faster In Dubai As A Nigerian

So guys in my last video and post

https://www.nairaland.com/6471628/tips-get-jobs-faster-uae

I promised that I would be making a second part because the topic is quite extensive and there are some really important tips I wouldn’t want you to miss. I also addressed sone people enquires in this concluding part.

Now some of the tips here may look too general and cliché, but trust me. They work here in Dubai and i am a living testimony.

So let’s get to it.

1) Search for companies based on your field. There are many companies in Dubai, in order not to waste your time, you need to narrow your search to the kind of companies you are interested in working for. E.g if you are in the hospitality field, you can input “hospitality companies in UAE” and follow the results. This worked for me but I will share my story some other time.

2) Don’t give your money to agents: This is one of the faster ways for you to exhaust your spending capital. Don’t trust agents even if they claimed they have spent many years in the country. Look for your jobs yourself or they will send you back to the village.

3) Connect and Network with people. Don’t forget information is key, and as a stranger in a foreign land, you need to engage with like minds to get opportunities.

4) Dress presentable and respectably when u are attending an interview: This looks like a general tip but some people default a lot on this.. even in a foreigner’s land. I once saw a Nigerian attend an interview wearing slippers in Dubai. Irrespective of the job you are applying for. Look presentable.

I covered more information in the source. You can check it out. Thanks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92GXanWQXkU