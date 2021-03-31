I Always Frown & Squeeze My Face When I Go Out – A Female Nairaland Member Cries Out

How Do I Overcome This As A Lady?

I’m a newbie here but, I’ll like to drop this issue as it is getting me quite depressed lately.

I’m quite cute (average maybe) and I’m quite bashful as well. Whenever I go for an event, I developed this habit of frowning or squeezing my face to the dislike of the audience. On several occasions, I’ve seen guys pull over their car while trying to call my attention and I just snub or ignore them.

Even at a wedding party, most of the grooms men would want to approach me but, will back down really scared cause of my serious look.

I really don’t know what to do as this is taking a toll on me.

Is there any possible way wherein I can practice to get my smiley face back or perhaps overcome this issue??

Please help.