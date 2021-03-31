‘I Married Someone Much Smarter Than Me’ – Bashir El-Rufai Gushes Over His Wife (Pix)

”I’m Glad I Married Somebody A Lot Smarter Than I Am”- Bashir El-Rufai Gushes About His Wife, Nwakego

Bashir El-Rufai who is one of the sons of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, gushed about his wife, Nwakaego via his Twitter handle, IgbereTV reports.

Bashir stated that he is glad he married someone who is a lot smarter than he is. According to him, she is the greatest thing that has happened in his life.

He wrote;

”My wife is the greatest thing that has happened in my life. Everyday I’m glad I married somebody a lot smarter than I am, upon all my big head.

Men may not say it enough, but our women optimize our focus & many times they never get the positive outcomes of the focus provided.”

https://twitter.com/BashirElRufai/status/1377008720815751172?s=20