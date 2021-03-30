‘I Met With The Devil In Human Form In 2020’: AY’s Wife Marks Her 35th Birthday (Pix)

“In 2020 I Met With The Devil In Human Form” – Mabel Makun Celebrates 35th Birthday (Photos, Video)

Mabel Makun, the wife of comedian Ayo Makun has opened up about her struggles in the past year as she celebrates her 35th birthday today 30th March, IgbereTV reports.

The interior designer expressed her gratitude to God, her husband, family and friends.

She wrote on her Instagram handle;

“I am more than grateful to God. 2020 I met with the devil in human form and after that experience, depression got the very best of me. God you were there for me, you confirmed to me that I am truly the apple of your eye, if there was a time that I ever doubted your existence, forgive me. To my husband, friends and family, I appreciate you all from the depth of my heart”

