I Prefer Being Respected To Being Liked — Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu (Video)

Singer Burna Boy’s mother Bose Ogulu has shared her thoughts on the topics of love and respect, Igbere TV reports.

Media personality Latasha Ngwube shared the video clip of a recent chat between herself and Bose on Instagram on Monday, in which Bose said she would rather people respected than liked her.

Bose said in the video,

“Carry yourself the way you want to be treated. If you make yourself an object, you’ll be treated like one. “Let people know there is a brain between your ears, and when they do, they may be uncomfortable around you, but they will respect you. “I made up my mind a long time ago that it is more important to be respected than liked. “Be competent at what you decide to do or learn competence in something, before you do it. “Shut Up, when you don’t know what people are talking about; have the loudest voice when you do know.”

Aside from being Burna Boy’s mother, Bose also manages his music career.

She led the singing and dancing on the day Burna Boy was announced the winner of the Best World Album category at the 2021 Grammys.