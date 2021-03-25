I Still Kneel & Submit To My Husband – Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu (Video)

I Still Kneel And Submit To My Husband – Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu (Video)

President Samia Suluhu has revealed that she still kneels and submits to her husband even when she was the Vice President of Tanzania, IgbereTV reports.

Samia who became the first female President of the East African country following the death of President John Magufuli, stated that she knelt before her husband not because she’s inferior, but because of love and affection.

She stressed that such tradition should not be thrown out as it strenghtens family bond and ensure children are brought up with good manners.

Samia said;

‘Some of you will say we are equal in all aspects of society, No! That’s not the right position. Even as vice president, I will kneel before my husband. I don’t kneel because I am inferior, it’s because of love and affection.

‘Don’t leave this tradition so we can strengthen the bond of our families and bring up our children through good manners.’

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzBAKzLaAC8

