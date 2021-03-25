If You Think I Like Food, Wait Till You See Toyin Abraham – Mercy Johnson (Video)

Mercy Johnson: If You Think I Like Food, Wait Till You Meet Toyin Abraham (Video)

Popular Actresses, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Johnson are close friends. The duo have been seen hanging out a lot on movie set and Mercy recently revealed a funny secret about her friend, Toyin with a hilarious video to back up her claim, IgbereTV reports.

Mercy Johnson established a fact that she loves eating a lot but she admitted that she was no match with Toyin, when it comes to eating. In the video, both women were seen eating together.

Sharing the hilarious video on her Instagram handle, Mercy Johnson wrote;

“If you think I like food, wait till you meet @toyin_abraham….Toyin is my new woman crush ooo, a hard worker… Arrrr alaye gba”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMzA1ltCWso/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJV7kwd2E9c