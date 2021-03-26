Igbo Group Storms British High Commission In Abuja, Demands Kanu’s Extradition (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfQ6Np5M9zU

GROUP PETITION THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION (ABUJA) FOR THE EXTRADITION OF NNAMDI KANU

A group, Igbo Youths in Nigeria and Diaspora has petitioned the British High Commission in Abuja Nigeria for the extradition of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu over his incitement of violence in Nigeria by ordering his nascent group Eastern Security Network (ESN) to attack police and military personnel in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

The group also cited his previous unguarded utterances that has led to the breakdown of law and order in the South Eastern part of Nigeria and also in Rivers state during the recent EndSARS protest which led to the deaths of both police and military personnel in and around Oyigbo. Unspecified number of truck and goods belonging to Northern Nigerians were also destroyed

It would be recalled that in this week alone, at least 4 naval personnel and between 8 and 10 policemen have been killed in Anambra and Imo states. A planned attack on the men and women of Nigerian Police in Aba on the night of the 23rd of March 2020 was nipped in the bud when a combined team of the Police RRS, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the military ambushed the gang and in their den, at least 16 of the would be assailants were neutralised

Citing the recent burning of police stations, killing of law enforcement agents and the killing of maiming of former IPOB member who have left the group, the convener of the group Igbo Youths in Nigeria and Diaspora Mr Chukwuma Dike called on the UK authorities to arrest and repatriate Nnamdi Kanu to answer for his countless crimes against Igbo people and the Nigerian state in general. He bemoaned the dangerous rhetoric spewed by the IPOB leader which he says has pumped up the ignorant or the misinformed people following him to target law enforcement agents and by so doing putting the lives and properties of people in the South East at the risk of a military operation without recourse to the collateral damage(s) that may come with it

It would also be recalled that the IPOB leader recently threatened to send his ESN after the Obi of Onitsha His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe for floating the Onitsha Ado Security Network to protect his domain. This is one of his numerous threats to political leaders in Igbo land, the most prominent being an order for the then President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Nnia Nwodo to be stoned to death and the 100 million naira bounty he placed on the head of the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike for “inviting the military to Rivers state”

By Chukwuka Ofoegbu (Ijele Speaks)