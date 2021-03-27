Iheanacho’s Goal Against Burnley Nominated For Goal Of The Month

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Burnley has been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month. The assist was provided by Wilfred Ndidi.
Here’s a video of the goal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLxwEr8PgHU
Here are the shortlisted goals
Kelechi Iheanacho (BUR 1-1 LEI) 3 March
Mason Mount (LIV 0-1 CHE) 4 March
Che Adams (SHU 0-2 SOU) 6 March
Harry Kane (TOT 4-1 CRY) 7 March*
Dwight McNeil (EVE 1-2 BUR) 13 March
Erik Lamela (ARS 2-1 TOT) 14 March
Leandro Trossard (BHA 3-0 NEW) 20 March
Jesse Lingard (WHU 3-3 ARS) 21 March
*Kane’s first goal