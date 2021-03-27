Iheanacho’s Goal Against Burnley Nominated For Goal Of The Month

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Burnley has been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month. The assist was provided by Wilfred Ndidi.

Here’s a video of the goal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLxwEr8PgHU

Here are the shortlisted goals

Kelechi Iheanacho (BUR 1-1 LEI) 3 March

Mason Mount (LIV 0-1 CHE) 4 March

Che Adams (SHU 0-2 SOU) 6 March

Harry Kane (TOT 4-1 CRY) 7 March*

Dwight McNeil (EVE 1-2 BUR) 13 March

Erik Lamela (ARS 2-1 TOT) 14 March

Leandro Trossard (BHA 3-0 NEW) 20 March

Jesse Lingard (WHU 3-3 ARS) 21 March

*Kane’s first goal

Vote here https://www.premierleague.com/news/2075913

