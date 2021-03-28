Is God really against taking Alcohol or Just against excess of It.

Galatians 5:19–21: “The acts of the sinful nature are obvious: … drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God .” Ephesians 5:18: “Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to Immoral behavior.

The bible was particular about it drunkeness and not against alcohol.

Further

1. The Bible allows Christians to drink alcohol for medical reasons.

Paul told Timothy, “Stop drinking only water and use a little wine because of your stomach and your frequent illness.” (1 Timothy 5:23 )

The Bible forbids drinking if it hinders the gospel.

Paul explained in 1 Corinthians 9 that even though he was allowed to eat and drink anything he wanted, he was very careful not to do things that would hinder the gospel of Christ. He said, “Though I am free and belong to no man, I make myself a slave to everyone, to win as many a possible.

Proverbs 31:4-5

4 It is not for kings, Lemuel— it is not for kings to drink wine, not for rulers to crave beer, 5 lest they drink and forget what has been decreed, and deprive all the oppressed of their rights.

What do you think God was reallly emphasizing on?