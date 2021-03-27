Jonathan’s Army Chief, Azubuike Ihejirika Joins APC

A former Chief of Army Staff COAS under the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Lt. Gen. Onyeabo Azubike Ihejirika has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Ihejirika was recieved on Friday by the Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Buni, Mamman Mohammed who disclosed this in a statement on Friday said, “Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by the Jigawa state Governor and Chairman APC Strategy and Contact committee Alh. Abubakar Badaru and Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu”.

He quoted Buni as saying that “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia state and the South East generally”.

“This is a great moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South East closer to the center.

“We look forward to more of APC presence in the South East” Buni said.

Party sources said the former Army chief is an ally of Senate Whip, Orji Uzor Kali and that he is being positioned for the Governorship of the Abia state in the next general election.