‘Jos Is Ready For Business’: Reception Held For Investors In Plateau (Photos, Video)

Jos Delight Announces Prospective Investment Opportunities In Plateau, Holds Reception For Prospective Investors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gs4T3ObywFA

With the previous crisis which was experienced in communities around Plateau state, several businesses crumbled and Investors took to their heels away from the city in search of better Business environment, but days ago Belsa and Hubby, Ogbuefi, Jos Delight Team and Lord’s Nta10ment announced the new prospects, investment opportunities and readiness of the state to do business.

The announcement was made during a social event Organised by proactive showbiz Entrepreneurs, as they created an atmosphere for vendors to make sales, engage productive transactions, encourage prospective networking and most importantly ensured a fun-filled ambience at Jos in Plateau State.

Speaking during the ceremony in Jos, one of the Organizers who spoke with StatePress Reporter noted the vision of the program was to announce to the world that Jos is ready for business. He says, “I believe the past eruptions of crisis really dampen the economy, as investors are scared of investing in Jos, but thank God for people like Belsa and hubby, Mohammed Junior and the Jos Delight team spreading the news that Jos is ready for business.”

In a reaction from few prospective investors ready to continue business in Jos Plateau State, especially in the showbiz Industry, they assured event hosts of their readiness to handle events, thereby making it evergreen, with emphasis on the glitz, the glam, the feeling and the breathtaking memories, which will stand the test of time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr0u3jSWHXQ

