Kenyan President Pauses His Speech During The Call To Prayer – Adhaan (Pix, Video)

How many of us today’s Muslims stop all work and listen to the Adhaan and reply to its wordings even when it is recommended in Sunnah? SubhanaLaah! President Uhuru, a non-muslim, pauses his speech during Adhaan. This is a wake-up call for you and me.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday forced to cut his speech at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania after the Muslim call to prayer during the funeral mass of John Magufuli.

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYK7BtUwnOg

Uhuru who was eulogizing the late president John Magufuli temporarily stopped his speech for two minutes from 12.53 pm to 12:55 pm in honor of the Adhaan in a nearby mosque in Dodoma.

The adhan is the Islamic call to prayer, recited by a muezzin at prescribed times of the day.

Adhan is called out by a muezzin from the mosque five times a day, a whole day long in the event of religious holidays traditionally from the minaret, summoning Muslims for obligatory prayer.

“Poleni wacheni niendelee kwa kusema…” he said after he resumed his speech amid claps.

Uhuru sent his condolences to the people of Tanzania saying the two countries will work together.

“He was a respected leader in EAC and the world. For several years, he has shown that Africans have the capacity to be independent,” he said.

“I am here to mourn a friend, a close friend, we used to talk on a daily basis and we exchanged ideas regarding Kenya and Tanzania and EAC.”

Uhuru said he was shocked by Magufuli’s death and had to make it to the funeral.

“We will work together, and bring EAC together and I have no doubt that my sister [President] Suluhu, you have been shown the road, it has been opened, go ahead,” Uhuru said.