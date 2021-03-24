Kwara Governor Appoints 24-Year-Old #EndSARS Panelist, Adeyi Kaosarah As SSA (Photos)

24-year-old Kaosarah Adeyi appointed

Kaosarah Adeyi has been appointed as the senior special assistant (SSA) on youth engagement to Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, governor of Kwara state.

In a statement, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s chief press secretary, said Abdulrazaq announced the appointment on Tuesday.

According to Ajakaye, the 24-year-old graduate of the University of Ilorin is also an entrepreneur and an author.

“Kaosarah, an author who is renowned for her extensive reach within the youth constituency, is a graduate of the University of Ilorin where she is mentor for the varsity’s empowerment beneficiaries. A youth entrepreneur, her roles entail sharing practical examples with mentees, giving mentorship on entrepreneurship, and advising on how to manage school activities with their business goal-setting, planning and implementation,” the statement reads.

“The millennial is from Ojuekun Sarumi Ward of Ilorin West local government. Kaosarah is the member representing Kwara State on Northern States Governors’ Forum Committee on Youth Engagements, Priorities and Inclusion in Governance. She was also a member of the Kwara State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on EndSARS Protest (2020).

“She was Vice President of the Faculty of Agriculture Students (UNILORIN, 2018) and Vice President of Nigerian Society for Environmental Conservation.

“Kaosarah comes to the job with several certifications on youth affairs, including at continental level.”