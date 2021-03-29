You remember that saying “You cannot eat your cake and have it”.

That’s not the case any longer.

Highway Ladies actually eat their cake and have it with icing sugar.

Like how else do you explain this?

A girl that is wayward in school getting married to a guy that is well to do and doesn’t look like someone that can cause trouble (not written on the face though).

This is not the first nor the 10th time I’m seeing this in 2021 alone.

When I say wayward I mean girls that are never in class, friday nights you can’t see them in the school hostels.

These girls are the most connected. They know influential people. After playing dirty in school, they still get married to great guys.

Meanwhile, a high percentage of girls that actually study hard in school stay longer without getting married.

But you see guys here saying they would go for brains over beauty. If that’s the case, then who are the ones marrying these ladies of the highway.

I am a non teaching staff in one of Nigeria’s Polytechnics. I finished from the school and got a programming job at the same school.

Due to my age and kind of Job, I meet a lot of students everyday; both male and female.

I know a runs girl when I see one.

They upload the same kinds of stuffs on their WhatsApp status. Dress the same way to school. Have the same attitude.

I don’t have issues with these people, but i am shocked with the choices men make when taking a life partner.

One of them got engaged today and my head became warm. The bros was just smiling as he was putting on the engagement ring. After some staffs I know have screwed and unscrewed this same lady.

Is it that guys don’t know what’s up or this is what they really want.