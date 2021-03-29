Lagos Restaurant Denies Lady Entrance Over Her Outfit (Photos)

A twitter influencer known by the handle @Oluwapelumi_ii has called out a particular Lagos restaurant for disallowing her from having her way over the kind of clothing she had on..Below is a picture of what she wore and her tweets come in handy too.. Na real wa

The Grills by Delis in VI just pissed me tf off, not only did they deny me entrance from their restaurant, the security guys spent a good amount of time talking about me within hearing shot and calling me a prostitute and being stupid judgmental.

I was told I couldn’t go in, I said fine, waited for my date to come out so we’d leave. Next thing the stupid ass people started talking smack about me. Is this how you guys run this place