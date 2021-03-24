Lagos Set To Commission 360 Homes, Other Projects In Ikorodu

The Lagos State Government in continuation of strategies to reduce the housing deficit will, on Wednesday, commission another Housing Scheme located at Igbogbo in Ikorodu Division of the State.

The Honourable Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, who disclosed this today during a chat with news correspondents in his office at Alausa, Lagos, explained that the housing scheme constructed by the State’s Ministry of Housing has 360 home units, comprising of 120 units (one bedroom), 120 units (two bedrooms) and 120 units (three bedrooms) on an expanse of 6.24 hectares of land in Igbogbo, Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA.

He added that each building within the Estate, completed by the present Administration through direct budgetary allocation, has home units designed for low and middle income earners, describing the scheme as evidence of the State Government’s avowed commitment to making Lagos a 21st Century Economy by providing decent homes for its citizenry.

His words: “The project is unique because it is constructed in line with global specifications. The houses are certified to yield maximum benefits to the future owners because they are built-in line with global standards”.

“The estate also comes with infrastructure such as Water treatment plant, Central Sewage Treatment Plant, Street Lights, Spaces for Community activities, Road Network, Car Parks and Drainage as well as Perimeter Fence”, he added.

The Commissioner disclosed that other projects also scheduled for commissioning include the newly completed Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA Secretariat Complex, the 2.2km Igbe-Igbogbo Road and Community Radio Station, Ipakodo, among others.

The Commissioning, according to the Honourable Commissioner, will be performed on Wednesday, 24th March 2021, by the Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

