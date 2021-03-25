Liverpool Fans Blast Sadio Mane For Posting Shirtless Gym Photos With Hadj Diouf

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is back in Senegal on international duty, where he has linked up with El-Hadji Diouf who endured a very difficult time at Anfield.

Sadio Mane has been handed a crash course in recent Liverpool history after posting a picture with former Liverpool striker El-Hadji Diouf.

While Mane is widely regarded as one of the club’s best transfer purchases, Diouf’s time on Merseyside is seen far less positively.

Signed from Lens in 2002, Diouf endured a tumultuous time on Merseyside and has been involved in a series of bizarre swipes at Steven Gerrard since his departure.

The rivalry is said to have started when the Liverpool legend admitted he wasn’t the biggest fan of the controversial forward.

“I wasn’t Diouf’s No.1 fan,” Gerrard wrote in his 2007 autobiography.

“Being around Melwood and Anfield I knew which players were hungry, which players had Liverpool at heart. Diouf was just interested in himself.

“His attitude was all wrong. I felt he wasn’t really a***d about putting his body on the line to get Liverpool back at the top.”

Diouf has since fired back, claiming Gerrard ‘never did anything for his country’: “I have no problem with [Gerrard],” he said back in 2017.

Sadio Mane, posted the picture with El-Hadji Diouf to his private Instagram page

“He is a strong character and I am a strong character.

“Stevie G was a very good player. People like him in Liverpool but he never did anything for his country.

“I am Mr El Hadji Diouf, Mr Senegal but he is Mr Liverpool and Senegal is bigger than Liverpool and he has to know that.”

But with Mane back in Senegal on international duty, he has posted two pictures alongside the man he described as his footballing idol.

“When I was young, I had lots of favourite footballers, but Ronaldinho was my real favourite, along with El-Hadji Diouf from Senegal,” he told Bleacher.

Mane labelled Diouf as his footballing idol, pointing to his efforts in Senegal’s famous World Cup run in 2002

“They really inspired me. Those two players were examples for me as a footballer. They were skilful players and good dribblers who beat their opponents easily.”

He posted the picture to his Instagram, along with the caption: “With the best player in the history of our dear country”.

A number of Liverpool supporters have since commented on the picture, with many making reference to his spat with legendary skipper Gerrard.

“One of the best LFC signings Vs Literally the worst LFC signing,” one said in reply.

Another joked: “Bet Gerrard will love you”, while a third replied: “This guy was one of the most overhyped and worst buys of Liverpool FC history”.

“I wouldn’t be hanging round with him,” a fourth posted. “I’m a huge Liverpool fan, the worst signing for me was Diouf, geezer had a bad attitude on and off the pitch, loved the day he left Anfield,” said another user.

“Love you bro, but this @elhadji_diouf11_officiel doesn’t respect the Liverpool GOAT, Stevie G,” a Reds fan concluded.