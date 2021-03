When you are madly in love �

Young man shares loved-up photos of his girlfriend, says he can kill anybody because of her.

Tire shine, a young man from the Bahamas has taken to Instagram to share loved-up photos with his chubby girlfriend, Rose Shaquon. He captioned the photos:

Love her heart not her looks�❤️� @tire.shine R & T for ever orrrr‼️ pics by Snap it #picture #tickok #beach

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMqZnOEh6-B/?igshid=8tr0sl5he338

TrueLove?