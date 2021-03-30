Man Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old Daughter Of His Co-Tenant In Ogun (Photo)

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man identified as Elisha James, for allegedly raping a 4-year-old daughter of his co-tenant, IgbereTV reports.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, states that the suspect who resides at Mokore road area of Warewa, was arrested on the 29th of March 2021 following the report lodged by the mother of the victim, who reported at Warewa divisional headquarters that while she went out to spread some clothes she washed at about 7pm, she heard her 4years old daughter crying in the room of the suspect. She stated further that when she entered the room, she met the suspect defiling her daughter.

Abimbola said that on the strength of the report, the DPO Warewa division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

”On interrogation, he admitted to having committed the crime, claiming that he didn’t know what came over him.”Abimbola’s statement read in part.

The police spokesperson added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.