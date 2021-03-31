Man City’s Bill For Haaland: 700,000 Euros Per Week And 170 Million Over 5 Years

If Manchester City want Erling Haaland to bolster their attack next season, they’ll have to make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

The Norwegian hitman would demand a wage in the region of 700,000 euros per week, which works out at something like 170 million over the course of a five-year contract.

That’s what The Sun claim it would take to bring one of the hottest properties in European football to Manchester this summer.

City are not the only team on Haaland’s trail but he won’t be going anywhere cheaply, with Borussia Dortmund looking for 180 million euros as a transfer fee.

All in all, we are talking about a deal that could be worth 350 million euros for the striker who has scored 33 goals in 31 games this season.

Eye-popping numbers on all fronts for the player the Citizens are eyeing up as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who has confirmed he will leave the club this summer.

The Argentine forward leaves behind quite a legacy, but Haaland, at 20-years-old and being tipped to dominate the game, along with Kylian Mbappe, for the next decade at least, could be a worthy heir.

Family history at City

If Haaling does end up in a light-blue shirt, he will be following in his father’s footsteps.

Alf-Inge Haaland spent three years at Manchester City at the beginning of the current century and Pep Guardiola will be able to get a good look at his son when Borussia Dortmund come to town next week.

