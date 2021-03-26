Man Dies In A Fatal Accident In Anambra (Disturbing Photos)

A yet-to-be-identified driver of a Toyota Carina with registration number FD310ABC was involved in a fatal crash at Tollgate Nteje Onitsha road on Thursday evening March 25, which left one person dead and two others seriously injured, IgbereTV reports.

Eyewitnesses said the crash was as a result of speeding which led to the loss of control of the wheel.

Three persons, 2 male adults and 1 female adult, were involved in the accident. One male adult and one female adult sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to St Charles Borromeo hospital by the FRSC rescue team from Nteje Command. One of the male adults was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body has been deposited at Wisdom Mortuary Awkuzu.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the sector Commander Anambra State FRSC, CC Andrew A Kumapayi FHNR, warned motorists against speeding while driving. He said, “Speed thrills but kills.”