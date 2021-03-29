Man Jailed Over Dud Cheque In Akure, Two Others Convicted In Abeokuta (Photos)

Man Jailed Over Dud Cheque in Akure, Two Others Convicted in Abeokuta

A 49-year-old man, Gabriel Akinsanmi, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment for issuance of dud cheque, contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(i) of the same Act.

He was convicted on Friday, March 26, 2021 by Justice O. A. Adegbehingbe of the Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure on two counts of a four-count charge of stealing and issuance of dud cheque brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

His journey to prison started when the Commission received a petition dated June 8, 2017, from one Adebayo Alabi alleging that he (the complainant) paid the sum of N105,000,000 (One Hundred and Five Million Naira) to Gabriel Akinsanmi for the supply of 6 trucks of cashew nuts.

After payment, he alleged that Gabriel only supplied four out of the six trucks and later issued him four cheques of N8,452,387.00 (Eight Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven Naira) each as refund of the balance, totaling N33,809,548.00 (Thirty-Three Million, Eight Hundred and Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty-Eight Naira).

Upon presentation of the cheques, only one of the cheques was cleared while the other three were returned unpaid.

Gabriel was arraigned on January 30, 2018 and pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the four-count charge preferred against him, setting the stage for trail.

During trial, the prosecution called 15 witnesses and tendered documents which were admitted in evidence.

The defendant also called six witnesses.

After reviewing the arguments of counsel, Justice Adegbehingbe found Gabriel guilty on counts two and three and sentenced him to two years in each count. The jail term is to run concurrently, from March 26, 2021.

Similarly, Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta on Friday March 26, 2021 convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to three months imprisonment, following a plea bargain with the Commission.

Oluwaseyi Adekunle (a.k.a. Terri Hunt) was convicted and sentenced to three months jail term with an option of N20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira) fine, while Akanbi Mayowa Adebayo (a.k.a. Cecilia Waru) was convicted and sentenced to three months without an option of fine.

They were both found guilty on a one-count amended charge bordering on impersonation contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

Aside from their jail terms, the Court also ordered them to make restitution to their victims and forfeit items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.