Man Who Snatched Keke In Umuahia And Ran To Ohafia Caught By Youths (Photos)

The youths of Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA area of Abia state have apprehended a man whose identity could not be ascertained for allegedly snatching a tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP in Umuahia and ran to the community for a cover.

The youths led by one Stormy Stainless on Monday apprehended the suspect following a tip-off by someone who identified the Keke NAPEP.

They were said to have called the rightful owner of the Keke NAPEP who came for identification and collection.

The suspect has since been handed over to security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/03/youths-nab-man-who-ran-to-ohafia-after-snatching-keke-from-umuahia-photos/