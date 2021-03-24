‘Married Ex Wants Me To Manage Her New Business’

I’m not going to bore you with an epistle.

We dated between 2016-17. We had a mutual break-up cause I went to Ghana for a bit (5 months. I needed a change of scenery). We spoke and chatted at intervals before we both ghosted each other. I heard she got married to a big shot Abuja guy in 2019.

Fast forward to Saturday evening this past weekend, I got a message on Instagram from her. Long story short, she opened a beauty spa in Abuja in December. She wants me to help her manage it. She knows I have my commitments in Lagos but wants to take advantage of the fact that I visit Abuja once or twice a month. She proposes that I can come only on weekends since my weekdays are almost fully engaged, ensure her books are balanced and she’ll pay for my return flight every Friday. I asked if her husband is aware of who I am. She stuttered and I just knew he doesn’t. She will pay well but it’s not about the money. It’s more like granting a favour but I feel she’s got an ulterior motive somewhere. And me, I have a soft spot for her and my flesh is very, very weak.

Do you think I’m right? Or maybe I’m just being paranoid?

Modified.

I’m sorry to say but many of you reason like kids. I have no intention of sleeping with her. I’m principled never to sleep with any of my exes. Do you have any idea how many women are on this planet? What is wrong with the lot of you? I just find it hard to turn her down because she’s such a good person.