Married Woman Reveals She Pays $80/Hour To Hug A Professional Cuddler In US (Pics)

A married woman has revealed that she spends $80 an hour to visit a professional cuddler. Saskia Larsen, from New York, says her husband doesn’t mind that she meets up with another man just to spoon, and is ’99 per cent sure’ he doesn’t get jealous. The actress uses a service called Cuddlist and hires people while she is away from home to pursue her acting career.



A married woman has revealed that she spends $80 an hour to visit a professional cuddler (pictured together)



Saskia Larsen, from New York, says her husband doesn’t mind that she meets up with another man just to spoon, and is ’99 per cent sure’ he doesn’t get jealous. She is pictured with the cuddler

Speaking to Instagram page, Love Don’t Judge, Saskia explained: ‘Many people would think that it’s odd that I access cuddling services because I’m married. ‘But screw it, I don’t really care what anybody else thinks. I love affection and I love how it makes my body feel.’ Speaking about her husband she added: ‘I’m 99 per cent sure he does not get jealous of cuddling because I check in with him, and talk to him about it. ‘He’s more protective of me than jealous so as long as I’m safe it’s good.’



Speaking to Instagram page, Love Don’t Judge , Saskia admitted that many people’ find it weird’ but she ‘love affection and doesn’t care what people think’



Saskia is pictured being cuddled

‘I would recommend every single person try cuddling because it makes you feel human, ‘I’m not breaking an agreement with my husband, I’m not breaking the law, I’m just having something that’s really yummy and great.’ Her husband Arthur added: ‘Saskia and I have a monogamous relationship but I don’t feel like cuddling violates the integrity of that.



The cuddler himself says the business has ‘never done better’ and he gets 200 requests a week for his services.

‘Saskia likes a lot of contact and she’s very comfortable around other people and she’s very affectionate. ‘When we’re together we cuddle all the time so I can understand why she would need that human contact.’ The cuddler himself says the business has ‘never done better’ and he gets 200 requests a week for his services. He said: ‘I have all kinds of clients that are all kinds of ages. ‘Men, women, older clients, younger clients that are there for personal touch and human interaction and that’s what I value about it.’

