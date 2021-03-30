Medical Trip: President Buhari Should Transfer Power To Osinbajo – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye has asked President Buhari to transfer power to his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as he travels to London for a medical check-up on Tuesday March 30, IgbereTV reports.

On Monday night, March 29, the Presidency informed Nigerians that the President would be travelling to London, United Kingdom for medical check-up and would be back in the second week of April.

Taking to Twitter, Dino Melaye asked the President to transfer power to the Vice President through a letter to the National Assembly. He urged that the president should do this before leaving the country today.

He wrote;

“The president should transfer power to the Vice President through a letter to the National Assembly before leaving the country in-line with constitutional provision. SDM”

April 2019 was the last time President Buhari travelled for a medical check-up in the UK. He returned to the country in May, the same year.

