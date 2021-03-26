Mega Party Eyes EndSARS Movement, To Consult Jega, Others

THE National Consultative Front said on Wednesday measures had been put in place to form a mega political party in July 2021 to save Nigerians from the “disaster” the ruling All Progressives Congress brought upon the country.

The NCFront explained that the move had become imperative based on the yearnings of Nigerians for “a Messianic rescue political alternative” to deliver the nation from the ruin foisted on the nation by the APC.

Cautioning well-meaning Nigerians to distance themselves from the “infatuation and desperation of the drowning APC”, the NCFront stated that it had last week inaugurated a historic merger committee known as ‘Leaders of Conscience in Nigeria’.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Head, Public Affairs Bureau, NCFront, Dr Tanko Yunusa, disclosed this.

The statement listed members of the merger committee of the NCFront as Ghali Umar Na’Abba – Chairman; Raph Okey Nwosu (ADC National Chairman) – Vice Chairman; Olu Agunloye (SDP National Chairman) – Secretary; Osagie Obayuwana (former National Chairman, NCP); Ezekiel Nya Etok (former National Chairman, YDP); Peter Ameh (former Chairman of IPAC and Chairman, PPA); Tanko Yunusa (National Chairman, NCP); Senator Zainab Kure (member); and Jumoke Akindele (former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly), among others.

The statement was titled, ‘APC fantasy to rule Nigeria for 32 years is shameless arrogance in self-delusion…APC to implode and scatter this year as the tension and cracks within are massive and unamendable. NCFront to launch credible mega political alternative to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of APC in July 2021.’

According the NCFront, the terms of reference of the merger committee include “to identify all political parties, groups and stakeholders that share and embrace the aspirations and vision of the NCFront for Nigeria (and) are willing to merge and fuse with other political platforms with similar ideological values to form one formidable ideological mega party to rescue Nigeria.”

Some of the terms are, “To interface and engage all political platforms and stakeholders identified as interested or potential ideological allies in the political merger; to extract formal commitment in writing from all platforms and allies interested in the NCFront initiated merger.”

Other terms are, “To facilitate democratic and inclusive negotiations of the slating of an interim leadership structure, constitution, manifesto, logo, motto, slogan, name, acronym, etc., of the new mega party.

“To recommend the most suitable and amenable political party among the existing registered political parties in the merger discussion for adoption or initiate the registration of a new political party, if feasible.”

According to the statement, eminent persons to be consulted by this committee for technical advice are former Chairman of INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega; former presidential candidates, Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, Prof Kingsley Moghalu; and the Co-Chairmen of the Coordinating and Drafting Committee of the People’s Constitutional Dialogue, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), and Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed as well as National Youth Leaders “and NCFront allies in the #EndSARS movement.”

The NCFront said it was “nauseated” by the “irresponsible and arrogant” statement by the leadership of the ruling APC, that the party plans to continue to rule Nigeria for the next 32 years.

NCFront said in the statement that the APC was nursing the ambition despite the “mess of insecurity, corruption and anarchy the party had foisted on the country within the spate of the two terms of swindling Nigerians of state power.”