Connect on Linked in

BBNaija star, Lilo Aderogba has stated that men don’t like good girls but instead go for the “bad girls”, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote;

“I’ve come to realize that men don’t like good girls. Be a bitch! They gonna chase you”

https://twitter.com/Liloaderogba/status/1376595239922716674?s=20