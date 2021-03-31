MSME: FG Has Supported 9,085 Beneficiaries In Gombe – Osinbajo

No fewer than 9,085 persons have benefited from Federal Government support for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in education sector.

Revealing this on Tuesday at the 27th edition of National MSME clinic in Gombe, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said over 10,000 artisans had so far enjoyed the support.

He added the state had over 6,000 business names registered free of charge.

Osinbajo said, “A look at the programme you will see those that have benefitted already. Thus far in the payroll support for Gombe state, we have ensured that about 9,085 employees from close to 2,000 micro small and medium enterprises from educational sector have benefited from the scheme and another 10,000 artisans have also benefited from the scheme and up to 6,000 new business name have been registered free of charge with Corporate Affairs Commission.”

Also, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya assured that his administration would continue to provide enabling environment for businesses to grow.