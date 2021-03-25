‘My 2002 Highlander Lost Control And Almost Killed Me’

While on my way back home last night after getting my car fixed from the mechs, was approaching a junction so I tapped on break next thing I heard a loud “Gbim sound” my highlander lost control and faced back and refused to move.

I tried firing it didn’t move, I called my mechanic when he got there he checked under and told me it’s the axle attached to the propeller that broke. He removed the propeller then the car managed to move but at a very low speed. Has anyone experienced this on a 4 wheel drive before? And how to fix this pls help!