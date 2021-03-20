‘My Experience Living And Working In Gambia As A Dentist’

I have been reading people’s post for a long time here.

I decided to contribute my quota.

Life was hard for me as a dentist in Nigeria. i decided to leave 2016.

I was earning 90k per month as a dentist combining with another locum earning 40% per case treated. I researched all developed countries as per practicing dentistry there.

The obstacle were numerous. Exam fees, low pass rate, tuition for re -enrolling.

I opted for African countries. Ghana was 1st option; exam fee was $700. I dropped the idea. I tried Sierra Leone, Liberia and Gambia.

Gambia was were breakthrough came.

I was offered a job of 1k usd as a full time dentist from Nigeria.

I migrated 2017.

I’m still in Gambia.

if you are a dentist hoping to leave. Try African countries. Migrating as a dentist is hard.

sorry about my write up.

i scribble, i’m no writer.