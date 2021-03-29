‘My House Is About To Be Demolished, What Should I Do?’ (Photo)

I bought this land last year and developed it this year, Still paying some debts I owe cause the money I had couldn’t take it to roofing level so I had to borrow to complete it once and for all.

I’m still praying for God to provide so I can pay off debts and get money to roof the 3 bedroom flat when I received a call from the person I put in charge that people from the ministry of housing are about to demolish the whole house in that area in 7 days.

As I am right now I’m not feeling alright, I don’t know what might happen to me if this eventually happens cause na my life savings I put for there.

Property located in ifo/arigbajo Ogun state.

