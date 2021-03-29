‘My Husband Won’t Pay Ransom If I’m Kidnapped’: El-Rufai’s Wife Visits Her Farm (Pix)

Wife of Kaduna State governor Hadiza El-Rufai on Monday visited her farm and joked in a social media post that her husband Nasir El-Rufai had warned he would not pay a ransom if she were kidnapped, Igbere TV reports.

“At my farm today. Anyone thinking of ** me should not bother. The man has already warned me that he will not pay any ******,” she tweeted, preferring to have the words ‘kidnapping’ and ‘ransom’ in asterisks.

https://twitter.com/hadizel/status/1376528574715469824?s=20

Kaduna State has been enmeshed in communal clashes, attacks on communities by bandits and more recently kidnapping of students for ransom.

About 39 students abducted at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State in early March have not been released.