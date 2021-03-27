‘My Past Won’t Haunt Me’ – Ex Adult Movie Star, Savage Trap Queen (Photo)

A former porn star, Delphina Joy, popularly known as Savage Trap Queen, does not agree with the opinion of people who believe that her past would always haunt her. In an interview with Saturday Beats, Joy, who is now an entrepreneur, said, “My past life will not haunt me because I have a very healthy relationship with my significant other. His family members have been very sweet to me, despite knowing about my past. I don’t think there will be any problem because his family adores me. I have regrets going into porn but everyone learns from their past mistakes. I have learnt mine and moved on.”

Recalling the risks she faced as a stripper and video vixen, Trap Queen said, “One of the biggest risks associated with being a stripper and video vixen is sexual harassment from those one works with. The video director’s team or the video directors themselves could harass one. Some people also assume that those professions are merely substitutes to prostitution.

But, that is not so. A stripper is an acrobatic adult performer, while a video vixen is more of an actress that helps to pass or enhance the message of a particular song. A lot of people believe that ladies in these professions are promiscuous, and see them as intimacy gadgets. Sometimes, vixens and strippers don’t get paid for the silliest reasons.”

The former adult performer also insisted that she had never solicited sex from any one. She added, “I have had embarrassing moments (with fans) on many occasions. Recently, a guy sent me a video of himself masturbating on Snapchat. It was very embarrassing to me because despite being an ex –IndecentStar, I have never solicited for sex from any gender. I wonder why I keep getting nude pictures and videos from guys and girls.”