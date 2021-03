Felt bad today when my sss1 students jokingly accused me of being an internet fraudster using teaching and corporate dressing as cover up.

I have to sit them down and school them there are teachers doing very well and show them some evidence that all my money is from teaching.

I don’t really blame them some of their elder once might have told them you can only make it big with yahoo.

Have you being falsely accused to be an internet fraudster (yahoo) ?

How did you handle it?