“My Trip To New Orleans: Foodie Tour, WWII Museum & Whitney Plantation” (Photos)

Hello Nairalanders!

This post might be helpful for Nigerians living in diaspora or looking to vacation in the USA.

Let’s me first say, I absolutely love “NOLA” as we here in the states fondly refer to New Orleans – it’s literally a melting and such a fun city. The city simply does not sleep, and pretty much anything goes!

I recently visiting New Orleans, Louisiana on a “foodie tour” for 4 days. You might ask “what is a foodie tour”? It’s when you travel to a destination specifically to taste and sample local foods (and cocktails). Louisiana is a southern state and their cooking techniques clearly were passed down from our ancestors in Western Africa and France.

By way of history, Louisiana purchased African slaves and was part of the slave trade. We had the opportunity to visit the Whitney Plantation Museum. The Whitney Plantation Museum is the only museum in Louisiana with an exclusive focus on the lives of enslaved people. Many of its decedents can be linked back to Western Africa – a few we traced back to Nigeria, specifically Igbo and Yoruba tribes, although I’m sure there were other tribes.

I like to share this experience with you because many to travel to the USA yet bypass the southern states which you may have lineage through. It’s definitely eye opening (and painful) to see some of the conditions your ancestors had to live in and endure. However it’s our history and part of who we are.

We also visited the National WWII Museum which was quite interesting and educational as well.

If you would like to see about my travels, learn about budget travel tips, feel free to follow me on Instagram @MsTravelinDiva_ and YouTube MsTravelinDiva_.

Safe travels and I hope you enjoy!

First set of pictures is from my hotel. We lodged at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans