N50 Million Donation: Tinubu’s Supporters Clash With Critics

Earlier threads:

https://www.nairaland.com/6475040/tinubu-announces-n50m-donation-victims

https://www.nairaland.com/6475754/reno-omokri-tinubus-charity-does

The donation of N50m to victims of Katsina Central Market fire by All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has been raising dust on social media with many Nigerians criticising the former Lagos State governor while his supporters have also taken to his defence.

Reno Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, had censured Tinubu for donating the huge amount to victims of the Katsina market fire while allegedly ignoring affected traders at Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo State; and other markets razed recently in Lagos and the South-West.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that no fewer than 700 shops and stalls were razed in a Monday morning fire incident that ravaged the Katsina Central Market.

Goods worth billions of naira worth were also burnt and stolen in the looting that followed the unfortunate incident.

Tinubu was in Katsina on Wednesday where he was received by the state governor, Aminu Masari. The APC stalwart was taken round the razed market by the governor and he pledged to assist the traders with N50m.

However, the APC chieftain has since come under fire on social media. Katsina is the home state of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and many have linked Tinubu’s donation to his rumoured presidential ambition in 2023.

A tweep, @i_racle wrote, “When market places were burning back to back in Lagos, there was no federal delegation and Tinubu’s donation.”

“Interesting! I thought they say charity begins at home!” said @Samuelohalete1.

@EAshayi stated, “Good move. However, it is said that charity begins at home. One tends to think that he is seeking approval of the North in view of his political ambition.”

But some supporters of the APC chieftain have since defended his generous action, saying he was promoting unity.

@officeroflagos said, “Away goal is important in UEFA champion league, so away spending is important in politics in Nigeria!”

On Facebook, Oloyede Ismaila, wrote, “The time (Nyesom) Wike donated N500m Rivers State funds to Sokoto fire victims, you hypocrites didn’t say anything but now that Tinubu donated to Katsina fire victims, you started making a noise.”

“Anybody can spend his or her money as he likes,” Adeyeye Abiodun tendered.

Another user, Omoge Sunday, opined that Tinubu should strike a balance in his generous gestures.

“He knows how he made his money and he has absolute right on how the money should be spent. However, he should learn to please God rather than pleasing men,” Sunday wrote.