“Na Me B Dis”: Iheanacho Arrives. 24 Players In Camp

Earlier thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6473279/afconq-4-more-players-arrive

FULL HOUSE

Update! 24 players now in camp. Musa, Troost-Ekong, Aina, Ajayi, Onyekuru, Etebor, Adeleke, Awaziem, Shehu, Iwuala, Noble, Iwobi, Balogun, Aribo, Ebuehi, Maduka, Collins, Onuachu, Uzoho, Sanusi, Ndidi, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Iheanacho

The Super Eagles are camping in Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

They play Benin Republic on March 27 in Porto Novo, before hosting Lesotho three days later at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Nigeria lead Group L table of the qualifiers with eight points and at least a point from both games would seal their place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Na me be dis! @67Kelechi in.

#SoarSuperEagles

#Team9jaStrong

https://twitter.com/NGSuperEagles/status/1374644950114140160?s=19