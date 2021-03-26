Naeto C And His Wife Celebrate Their First Child’s 8th Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Naeto C and his wife, Nicole, celebrated their first child, Marobi, who turned 8 on Thursday, March 25, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared photos from their family get-together to celebrate Marobi.

Naeto C wrote;

“My little Champ Marobi is 8 today The most amazing son I could have ever asked for, my best mate. May God continue to protect you & guide your footsteps, as you continue to grow in his love, you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you. Love you Son @nicolechikwe”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM2glynhGG0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nicole wrote;

”ROBI IS 8!! My son and my heartbeat is getting so big

⁣⁣

Marobi is EVERYONE’s sweetheart. You meet him, you fall in love. He’s my testimony, my breakthrough, and a constant source of joy in my life. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Happy Birthday, Robi C! You are SO loved, my precious boy”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM2eckpFICe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nicole celebrated Naeto C for making their journey into parenthood an easy ride. She wrote;

“Happy Eight Years of Parenthood to us! What a journey it’s been, and wowwww I’m so grateful that I chose the right man to impregnate me

⁣⁣

Thank you so much @naetosuperc for being an incredible role model to our children. My kids know how to love and be loved, because of the way you love us. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

I pray God continues to bless us with all the things we need spiritually and materially to help Marobi, Adarema and Naesochukwu be the very best they can be”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM2mxi4l6Ev/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nicole and Naeto C got married in July 2012 and welcomed Marobi in March 2013.