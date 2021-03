Hello Guys, today I will be showing you what the presidential library in Abeokuta, Ogun state looks like.

The library was built by Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in hos hometown of Abeokuta.

Don’t be mistaken by the name of the place because aside from the library, it’s a resort of some sort with places such as the ZOO, HOTEL, CINEMA and many more fun things to do.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L0yOyRFRTM