Maya, Mee Nwoko’s daughter sent a lovely note to her step mother and mother-of-one, Regina Daniels, describing Regina as the “best step-mom”, IgbereTV reports.

Regina taken to her social media handle to share a video of the note.

The note read; “I Love you aunty Regina, you are my best step mom, I love you, this my drawing”.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJpeaPD7gYo