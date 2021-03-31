Niger Republic ‘Coup Attempt Foiled’ Ahead Of Inauguration



Security sources say the presidential guard fought off the assailants

An attempted coup has been thwarted in Niger following heavy gunfire overnight close to the presidential palace, security sources say.

A group of soldiers behind the assault has been arrested, AFP reports.

The attack comes two days before President-elect Mohamed Bazoum is due to be sworn in.

It will be the first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents in Niger since the country became independent in 1960.

There has been increasing attacks by jihadist groups as well as political tensions in the country following Mr Bazoum’s victory in February, the BBC’s Lalla Sy reports.

His rival, Mahamane Ousmane, has rejected the result and his supporters were earlier banned from holding a protest on Wednesday in the capital, Niamey.

Former US Sahel envoy J Peter Pham tweeted that both the President-lect and outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou were safe .

Reports tonight of gunfire and rumors of mutiny in #Niamey, just a week after terrorists killed 100+ & just days before ��#Niger is to have its first-ever handover from one elected president to another. Alhamdulillah, @IssoufouMhm & @mohamedbazoum are safe & the incident is over.

The gunfire started around 03:00 local time (02:00 GMT), with people in the capital saying it lasted between 15 and 30 minutes.

“We heard shots from heavy and light weapons and it lasted 15 minutes before stopping, followed by shots from light weapons,” a resident told the AFP news agency.