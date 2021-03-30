Nigeria 3-0 Lesotho: Fans React To Substitute Paul Onuachu Volley Goal (Photos)

Paul Onuachu scored yet again in Nigeria’s 3-0 win today against Lesotho in the second half.
Onuachu came on in the second half as a substitute.
After 8 minutes on the pitch, Onuachu scored another goal for Nigeria against Lesotho.
His goal sealed Nigeria’s 3-0 win today at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
Paul Onuachu has now scored 2 goals in 2 AFCON Qualifier matches for Nigeria.
Fans have now reacted on social media.
A fan wrote: “Nigeria’s Super Sub.”
Another Fan Wrote: “Belgian Goal Machine.”
Watch Video;