Nigeria 3-0 Lesotho: Fans React To Substitute Paul Onuachu Volley Goal (Photos)

Paul Onuachu scored yet again in Nigeria’s 3-0 win today against Lesotho in the second half.

Onuachu came on in the second half as a substitute.

After 8 minutes on the pitch, Onuachu scored another goal for Nigeria against Lesotho.

His goal sealed Nigeria’s 3-0 win today at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Paul Onuachu has now scored 2 goals in 2 AFCON Qualifier matches for Nigeria.

Fans have now reacted on social media.

A fan wrote: “Nigeria’s Super Sub.”

Another Fan Wrote: “Belgian Goal Machine.”

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7PK_6f7P0o