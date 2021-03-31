Nigeria Vs Lesotho AFCON Qualifier: See What Went Down At Teslim Balogun Stadium

Today at the Teslim Balogun stadium was a very memorable one as fans and lover of football was out once again after a long break which has never been witnessed concerning sporting activities in Lagos.

The Nigeria Vs Lesotho AFCON Qualifier match brought the who and who in the society from the Governor of Lagos, to the NFF chairman to popular entertainers who I witnesses driving in the venue struggling to watch the match of the super eagles.

So many noticeable things were also noticed at the venue as fans were not able to get access to the venue due to strict COVID-19 protocol which was followed.

but despite the protocols being observed …people were seen in the crowd outside and both inside the stadium arena some putting on nose mask while other neglected the use of nose mask.

Upon all that enthusiasm showed by fans of the super eagles, they were let down by the Securities men and men of the MOPOL who were tough in the entrance point, even when the LESOTHO team arrived at the venue, they threw out free tickets to the crowds outside as support and loyalty to the Nigerian fans, that saddens my mood while our top government officials could not do anything only drove pass the crowd in the NBigi man way in their SUVs.

Only special media men with tickets were allowed and of course, the Nigerian way of (Man no Man) who happened to eventually become media men overnight were able to get tickets from wherever they got it from, entered gracefully to see the match while others were left outside in the blazing sun to struggle.

Only at the end of the football match, around 10 minutes for the match to end the gat was widely opened and people from outside was able to gain access to the stadium., that was the final moment of the event when we discovered that the eagles have won 3-0.

