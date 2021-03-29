Nigeria Vs Lesotho: LASTMA Releases Travel Advisory

TRAVEL ADVISORY

@SuperEaglesNFF vs Lesotho at Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Date: Tuesday, 30th March, 2021

All vehicular movement around the stadium must stop from 10am till 10pm.

Vehicles approaching Teslim Balogun from Ojuelegba and Alaka/Eric Moore can only pass by on the flyover.

ONLY vehicles with VVIP stickers or tickets can approach the stadium to park in the National Stadium.

ONLY vehicles with VVIP stickers or carrying persons with VVIP tickets can drive into and park in Teslim Balogun.

ONLY cars carrying passengers with tickets can approach and enter National Stadium to park.

Please cooperate with all traffic officials along the route to ensure traffic keeps moving.

All inconveniences regretted.