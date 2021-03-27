Nigeria Will Never Witness Civil War Again – President Buhari (Throwback Photo)

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, recalled the lives lost to the 30-month civil war in Nigeria and prayed that never again shall the nation witness such.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari pays tribute to martyrs of Nigerian civil war.”

The civil war was fought between the government of Nigeria headed by Gen. Yakubu Gowon and the secessionist state of Biafra led by Lt. Col Odumegwu Ojukwu from July 6, 1967 to January 15, 1970.

Shehu said the President spoke at an event to welcome the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Religious Movement, Sheikh Muhammadul Mahy Niass.The presidential aide quoted Buhari as paying tributes to the martyrs of the civil war.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday paid tribute to the patriotic martyrs of the civil war whose glorious sacrifices enabled the unity of this great nation.

“Speaking at an event to welcome the World leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Religious Movement, Sheikh Muhammadul Mahy Niass, the Grand Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, President Buhari thanked the Movement for their profuse prayers for an end to the war and the reunification of Nigeria.

“The President recalled that in the 30 months of the civil war, Nigerians on both sides lost numerous lives and prayed that never again shall we experience such.

“He welcomed the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria and commended their efforts in finding solutions to the problems of security in the country.President Buhari described the visit of the spiritual leader as historical while commending the sect for its peaceful conduct in carrying out its activities.

“The leader of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman described the sect as the largest with 70 million followers across the globe and prayed for continued peace and blessings for the country.

“Sheikh Niass said he had come to formally introduce himself as the new leader to the Government and people of Nigeria.He prayed for peace, unity and the greatness of Nigeria.”